Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and other Top 10 Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif songs we love

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have featured together in several movies and here are some of their best songs.
Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, the first song of Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is out now and both are looking dead-gorgeous.
The song is a vibey dance track and could become a party number.
Salman and Katrina have delivered some great songs that have reached sky high, take a look.
This high-energy song features Arabic influences and sizzling chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan.
A heartfelt song that conveys the deep emotions and challenges faced by the lead characters Tiger and Zoya.
A romantic song known for its melodious tunes and picturesque settings, highlighting the evolving love story between Bharat and Kumud.
This lively track perfectly complements the film's action sequences with its catchy beats.
This romantic track beautifully showcases the chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
This song beautifully conveys the pain and longing felt by the characters.
It's a celebration of love and features Salman and Katrina's playful interactions.
An upbeat and entertaining song showcasing the lead pair's lively chemistry.
This song adds a fun and romantic element to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's first film.
An energetic track emphasizing strength and resilience, with both Salman and Katrina at the forefront.
