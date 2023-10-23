Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and other Top 10 Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif songs we love

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have featured together in several movies and here are some of their best songs.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Tiger 3 song

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, the first song of Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is out now and both are looking dead-gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dance number

The song is a vibey dance track and could become a party number.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif songs

Salman and Katrina have delivered some great songs that have reached sky high, take a look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mashallah - Ek Tha Tiger

This high-energy song features Arabic influences and sizzling chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saiyaara - Ek Tha Tiger

A heartfelt song that conveys the deep emotions and challenges faced by the lead characters Tiger and Zoya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chashni - Bharat

A romantic song known for its melodious tunes and picturesque settings, highlighting the evolving love story between Bharat and Kumud.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Laapata - Ek Tha Tiger

This lively track perfectly complements the film's action sequences with its catchy beats.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Diyan Galla - Tiger Zinda Hai

This romantic track beautifully showcases the chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Banjaara - Ek Tha Tiger

This song beautifully conveys the pain and longing felt by the characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aithey Aa - Bharat

It's a celebration of love and features Salman and Katrina's playful interactions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soni De Nakhre - Partner

An upbeat and entertaining song showcasing the lead pair's lively chemistry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teri Meri Love Story - Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

This song adds a fun and romantic element to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's first film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tera Noor - Tiger Zinda Hai

An energetic track emphasizing strength and resilience, with both Salman and Katrina at the forefront.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated Bollywood romantic movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More