Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif rejected 7 movies that later became blockbuster hits
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of her new movie Tiger 3.
The actress crafted her niche and built a remarkable career in Bollywood.
However, she has rejected some blockbuster movies that turned out to be profitable for Deepika Padukone and actor actresses.
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express was first offered to Katrina Kaif.
Anurag Basu wished to pair Katrina Kaif opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Barfi.
Katrina also turned down Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.
SLB once again approached Katrina for Bajirao Mastani but things didn’t materialise.
Katrina Kaif passed the role of Naina played by Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
The makers of Half Girlfriend first approached Katrina for the lead role played by Shraddha Kapoor.
Kat turned the offer to play Priyanka Chopra’s character in Gunday due to her hectic schedule.
