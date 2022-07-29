Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and more Bollywood hotties rocked in feathered outfits.Source: Bollywood
Good Luck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor gave out barbie doll vibes in white faux feathered dress.Source: Bollywood
Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone looked like a queen in a violet gown with feathered detail from her hips.Source: Bollywood
Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif wore a white mini dress with a short feather trail on one shoulder.Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon wore a shimmery blush pink mini dress with a feathered neckline.Source: Bollywood
Nora Fatehi looked ravishing in a mini white dress with feathered sleeves.Source: Bollywood
Tara Sutaria pulled off a gold strapless dress with a white feathered hem.Source: Bollywood
