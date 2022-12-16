Plyometrics

Katrina does Plyometrics exercises where bascially she stretches and contracts her muscles for elasticity building.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Strength training

She likes to do strength training workout at the gym and does it often in her workout routine.

Different workouts

Katrina believes in not doing boring workouts. She keeps them fun by doing cardio and different forms of exercises.

Pilates

The actress with her Pilates instructor Yasmin Karachiwala often does Pilates which helps in muscle functioning.

Workout buddy

Katrina beleives that if you workout with someone it motivates you higher to achieve your goals. Her favourite workout buddy is Alia Bhatt.

Swimming

The actress is also fond of swimming and yoga.

Workout in the morning

The actress likes to jumpstart her mornings with workouts which keeps her energetic the entire day.

Importance of workout

Katrina believes that working out keeps one's mental health fine as endorphins are released. Hence, she prefers AM workouts.

Working out everyday

The actress reportedly works out five times in a week with different routines.

Trendy workout plan

She likes to use resistance bands, balancing balls and do exercises with different weights.

