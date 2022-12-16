Katrina does Plyometrics exercises where bascially she stretches and contracts her muscles for elasticity building.Source: Bollywood
She likes to do strength training workout at the gym and does it often in her workout routine.Source: Bollywood
Katrina believes in not doing boring workouts. She keeps them fun by doing cardio and different forms of exercises.Source: Bollywood
The actress with her Pilates instructor Yasmin Karachiwala often does Pilates which helps in muscle functioning.Source: Bollywood
Katrina beleives that if you workout with someone it motivates you higher to achieve your goals. Her favourite workout buddy is Alia Bhatt.Source: Bollywood
The actress is also fond of swimming and yoga.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to jumpstart her mornings with workouts which keeps her energetic the entire day.Source: Bollywood
Katrina believes that working out keeps one's mental health fine as endorphins are released. Hence, she prefers AM workouts.Source: Bollywood
The actress reportedly works out five times in a week with different routines.Source: Bollywood
She likes to use resistance bands, balancing balls and do exercises with different weights.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!