Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif's highest educational qualification, net worth and more

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Katrina Kaif is a prominent actress creating her niche in the Indian film industry.

Here’s a look at her education qualification, net worth, and more details as she gears up for her upcoming movie Tiger 3.

Katrina Kaif has never gone to school instead she did home-schooling.

Her childhood was spent in 18 countries because of her constant travelling she took education from home tutors.

Kaif started her modeling career at the early age of 14.

Reportedly, Kat was studying at an engineering college in London but dropped out to pursue a career in acting.

Katrina Kaif moved to Mumbai, India to continue her modeling career and later made her Bollywood debut in the film Boom in 2003.

As of 2022-23, Katrina Kaif has a net worth of Rs 200 crore.

Her earnings primarily come from acting in films, brand endorsements, and various business ventures.

She owns properties in Mumbai and London, including a luxurious apartment, which adds to her wealth.

She also owns a beauty brand named KayBeauty which has a revenue of around Rs 100 crore.

