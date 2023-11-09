Tiger 3 star Salman, Dunki superstar SRK and more A-listers with the most number of flops

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly given 21 flop films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 star Salman Khan is a superstar, yet he has given 139 flop films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan has given 17 flop films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt has 70 flop movies to his credit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar has delivered 57 flops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan too has 68 flops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Disco Dancer of Bollywood has 180 flop movies to his credit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jeetendra has delivered 106 flops in his film career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Then comes Dharmendra with 99 flops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishi Kapoor’s 76 movies tanked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Govinda’s film career, 75 movies failed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Tiger 3, Top 10 Indian films where the hero defeated enemies from Pakistan

 

 Find Out More