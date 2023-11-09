Tiger 3 star Salman, Dunki superstar SRK and more A-listers with the most number of flops
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly given 21 flop films.
Tiger 3 star Salman Khan is a superstar, yet he has given 139 flop films.
Aamir Khan has given 17 flop films.
Sanjay Dutt has 70 flop movies to his credit.
Akshay Kumar has delivered 57 flops.
Amitabh Bachchan too has 68 flops.
The Disco Dancer of Bollywood has 180 flop movies to his credit.
Jeetendra has delivered 106 flops in his film career.
Then comes Dharmendra with 99 flops.
Rishi Kapoor’s 76 movies tanked.
In Govinda’s film career, 75 movies failed.
