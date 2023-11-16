Tiger 3 star Salman Khan and other Top 10 celebs who live life like an aam aadmi

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023

Salman Khan likes to do charity and lives in a joint family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankaj Tripathi is known for his simple nature but he is one of the most well-off stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nawazuddin Siddiqui comes from a humble background even though he has made it big in the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar like to live a good life despite being big.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham started as a model and has been one of the best stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth is the ultimate megastar. He lives simply and thinks high.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Randeep Hooda is known for his out of the box roles and lives a simple life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn may be a big star but he does not like to attend parties.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Riteish Deshmukh likes to stay with family despite being a big star.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor likes to stay with her family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha lives simply big.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja host party for David Beckham; Bollywood joins 

 

 Find Out More