Tiger 3 star Salman Khan and other Top 10 celebs who live life like an aam aadmi
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Salman Khan likes to do charity and lives in a joint family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi is known for his simple nature but he is one of the most well-off stars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui comes from a humble background even though he has made it big in the industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar like to live a good life despite being big.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham started as a model and has been one of the best stars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth is the ultimate megastar. He lives simply and thinks high.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Randeep Hooda is known for his out of the box roles and lives a simple life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn may be a big star but he does not like to attend parties.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Riteish Deshmukh likes to stay with family despite being a big star.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor likes to stay with her family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha lives simply big.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja host party for David Beckham; Bollywood joins
Find Out More