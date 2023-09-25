Tiger 3 star Salman Khan flaunts his swag while seeking blessings at CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati celebrations

Salman Khan was one of the few guests who attended the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati celebrations today.

Shivani Pawaskar

Sep 24, 2023

Bhaijaan ka swag

Is it just us or do even you hear the Bodyguard BGM playing on his picture? 

Salman meets Shrikant

Salman Khan greets CM Eknath Shinde's son, Shikrant wholeheartedly.

Aayush Sharma 

Aayush looks dashing in an all-black look, no?

Arpita Khan Sharma 

Salman Khan's sister Arpita also joined in seeking blessings of Bappa. 

Jija Sala

Salman Khan greets his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma who arrived with Arpita at the same time.

Joote ka masla 

Salman be like: Kahin joote chori to nahi honge na? Main apni sandals yahan nikalu? 

Nange paaun

Salman Khan has always been respectful. He removed his footwear before getting blessings from Bappa. 

Salman offers prayers

The handsome hunk offers flowers and prayers to Ganpati Bappa. 

Salman clicked 

The actor looks so innocent while praying in front of Lord Ganesha. 

Salman with family 

Salman Khan posed with his family, Arpita and Aayush and the little Ganesh idol they were presented with. 

Salman ka fan 

Everyone is a fan of Salman Khan even the cops. 

Salman gets blessings

This is such a wholesome picture on the internet today. 

