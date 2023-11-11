Tiger 3 star Salman Khan had a fallout with THESE celebs due to creative differences
Bollywood Staff
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
One of the best directors and one of the best actors, it was supposed to be dream work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan reuniting after 20 years.
Unfortunately, it did not turn out how the fans would've wanted as the movie Inshallah got shelved. It also would’ve been the first time Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt worked together.
Abhinav Kashyap who got a kickstart to his career working with Salman Khan in the director’s debut movie, Dabangg.
However, later Abhinav fell out with Salman. He opted out of the second part of Dabangg and blamed Salman Khan and his brothers for sabotaging and hurting his career.
Kabir Khan and Salman Khan found a lot of success with movies like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan together but things didn’t go well in their next movie together, Tubelight.
Tubelight saw Salman as an autistic man-child, it was said that there were some differences on the set with how the character will be portrayed between the two.
Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was supposed to star his own brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma.
But, due to some creative differences with the production house Aayush Sharma walked out only after one week of shooting.
Remo D’Souza also had some differences with Salman Khan after Race 3. He spoke about the said differences without mentioning any names but it was obvious where he was pointing at.
Anil Sharma and Salman Khan also had a rocky road ahead of themselves when they decided to work together on Veer. Anil said in an interview later that maybe Salman wasn’t the right choice for the role.
