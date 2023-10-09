Tiger 3 star Salman Khan is the ‘godfather’ of these Top 8 celebs

Salman Khan has launched his niece Alvira Khan Agnihotri with his brand, a look at the actors who own their careers to the Tiger 3 star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
Salman Khan has launched his nice Alvira Khan Agnihotri as the latest face of Being Human.
There are several times the Tiger 3 star gave a platform to newcomers who wanted to make it big in Bollywood.
The superstar is known to make careers of newcomers and give them the perfect platform to shine. Take a look.
The Tiger 3 actress rose to limelight when she worked with Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.
Dahaad actress made her dream debut in Dabangg alongwith Salman Khan and there's been no looking back.
Salman Khan launched Sooraj and Athiya Shetty in Bollywood, sadly, the two are still struggling to find a foothold.
The Bigg Boss 13 fame made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Though a small role, she got noticed and recently bagged Thank You For Coming too.
Till date she is known as Salman Khan's actress whom he launched with Veer.
The actor, too, was launched by Salman Khan in Notebook opposite PraNutan, Mohnish Behl's daughter.
Salman Khan groomed his bro-in-law and also backed him in making his Bollywood debut.
The actress was seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3, her debut film.
