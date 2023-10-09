Tiger 3 star Salman Khan is the ‘godfather’ of these Top 8 celebs

Salman Khan has launched his niece Alvira Khan Agnihotri with his brand, a look at the actors who own their careers to the Tiger 3 star.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

A new launch by Salman Khan

Salman Khan has launched his nice Alvira Khan Agnihotri as the latest face of Being Human.

Salman Khan, the Godfather

There are several times the Tiger 3 star gave a platform to newcomers who wanted to make it big in Bollywood.

Salman Khan, man with the golden touch

The superstar is known to make careers of newcomers and give them the perfect platform to shine. Take a look.

Katrina Kaif

The Tiger 3 actress rose to limelight when she worked with Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

Sonakshi Sinha

Dahaad actress made her dream debut in Dabangg alongwith Salman Khan and there’s been no looking back.

Sooraj Pancholi

Salman Khan launched Sooraj and Athiya Shetty in Bollywood, sadly, the two are still struggling to find a foothold.

Shehnaaz Gill

The Bigg Boss 13 fame made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Though a small role, she got noticed and recently bagged Thank You For Coming too.

Zaheer Khan

Till date she is known as Salman Khan's actress whom he launched with Veer.

Zaheer Iqbal

The actor, too, was launched by Salman Khan in Notebook opposite PraNutan, Mohnish Behl’s daughter.

Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan groomed his bro-in-law and also backed him in making his Bollywood debut.

Saiee Manjrekar

The actress was seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3, her debut film.

