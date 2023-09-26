Tiger 3 star Salman Khan strikes a whopping Rs 60 crore deal, check details

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan has rented out his commercial property in Mumbai's Santacruz for Rs. 60 crores.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Salman Khan strikes gold!

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan's net worth is reportedly around $400 million (Rs. 3000 crores).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan rents his property

The actor has rented out his commercial property in Mumbai’s Santacruz.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's new income

According to documents, Salman rented out the property to LandCraft Retail Pvt Ltd. for 60 months in August.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan property's rent per month

According to a report by ET, the monthly rental for Food Square is around Rs. 1 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's property deposit

As per ETimes, the deposit of the property is around Rs 5.4 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's property area

The area spreads over 2,140.71 sq. metres which was occupied by Food Hall.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's property's rent for the first year

As per the documents, the rent for the first year will be around Rs 90 lakhs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's property rents every year

As per the reports, the amount is expected to increase by Rs 5 lakh every year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's lavish area

As per the reports, Salman's property consists of a lower ground floor, ground floor, first floor and second floor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan purchased the property in 2012

The actor had purchased this property to utilise it for commercial endeavours for around Rs. 120 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan box office collection day 19: Shah Rukh Khan film to defeat Gadar 2, Pathaan by this day?

 

 Find Out More