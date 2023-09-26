Tiger 3 star Salman Khan strikes a whopping Rs 60 crore deal, check details

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan has rented out his commercial property in Mumbai's Santacruz for Rs. 60 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan's net worth is reportedly around $400 million (Rs. 3000 crores).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has rented out his commercial property in Mumbai’s Santacruz.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to documents, Salman rented out the property to LandCraft Retail Pvt Ltd. for 60 months in August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to a report by ET, the monthly rental for Food Square is around Rs. 1 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per ETimes, the deposit of the property is around Rs 5.4 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The area spreads over 2,140.71 sq. metres which was occupied by Food Hall.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the documents, the rent for the first year will be around Rs 90 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the reports, the amount is expected to increase by Rs 5 lakh every year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the reports, Salman's property consists of a lower ground floor, ground floor, first floor and second floor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor had purchased this property to utilise it for commercial endeavours for around Rs. 120 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
