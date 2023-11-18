Tiger 3 star Salman Khan's 9 sources of income apart from movies
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023
Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan's net worth is around Rs 2,907 crore.
As per TOI, Salman Khan demands a 60% to 70% profit share in each film.
Salman Khan has produced and distributed many Bollywood movies under his production banner.
Salman Khan has reportedly invested money in start-ups including Yatra.com, Chingari and many more.
Salman Khan even launched Being Human Clothing in 2012.
Salman Khan launched his range of fitness equipment, Being Strong in 2019.
Salman Khan has reportedly leased out his four-floor property in Santacruz to LandCraft, for a monthly rental of Rs 1 crore.
Salman Khan has reportedly charged a huge amount for TV shows. According to a News18, the actor pockets around Rs 200 crore by the end of BB 17.
Salman Khan has brand endorsements for which he reportedly charges around Rs 6 crore to Rs 7 crore.
Salman Khan's fans can purchase art, music, videos, and photos belonging to the actor.
