Tiger 3 star Salman Khan's Top 10 biggest box office flops

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023

Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of Tiger 3 but he had an equal share of hits and flops in his career.

Here are movies starring Salman Khan that didn’t perform well at the box office.

Tubelight failed to recover Rs 135 crore budget as it collected Rs 119 crore at BO.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had a budget of RS 225 crore but it grossed Rs 182 crore.

Race 3 was made at Rs 180 crore but collected Rs 166 crore.

Yuvraaj grossed hardly Rs 30 crore against Rs 48 crore budget.

Main aurr Mrs Khanna minted only Rs 14 crore at the box office while being made at Rs 38 crore budget.

London Dreams collected only Rs 35 crore against a budget of Rs 46 crore.

Antim made at a budget of Rs 40 crore flopped at the box office earning Rs 38 crore.

God Tussi Great Ho grossed only Rs 25.61 crore.

Jaan-E-Mann was made at Rs 40 crore and grossed Rs 45 crore at BO.

Marigold earned only Rs 2 crore at the box office.

