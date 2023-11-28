Tiger 3 star Salman Khan's Top 10 biggest box office flops
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of Tiger 3 but he had an equal share of hits and flops in his career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here are movies starring Salman Khan that didn’t perform well at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tubelight failed to recover Rs 135 crore budget as it collected Rs 119 crore at BO.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had a budget of RS 225 crore but it grossed Rs 182 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Race 3 was made at Rs 180 crore but collected Rs 166 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yuvraaj grossed hardly Rs 30 crore against Rs 48 crore budget.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Main aurr Mrs Khanna minted only Rs 14 crore at the box office while being made at Rs 38 crore budget.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
London Dreams collected only Rs 35 crore against a budget of Rs 46 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Antim made at a budget of Rs 40 crore flopped at the box office earning Rs 38 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
God Tussi Great Ho grossed only Rs 25.61 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan-E-Mann was made at Rs 40 crore and grossed Rs 45 crore at BO.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Marigold earned only Rs 2 crore at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna and more most educated South Indian actresses
Find Out More