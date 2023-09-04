Tiger 3 star Salman Khan’s Top 10 movies in the Rs 100 crore club

Here is a list of Salman Khan movies that crossed Rs 100 crore mark

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Salman Khan movies in 100 crore club

A list of Salman Khan movies that hit Rs 100 crore mark. The report is as per Sacnilk.com.

Tiger Zinda Hai

This is Salman Khan’s highest-earning movie at the domestic box office with a collection of Rs 339 crore.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan’s non-action movie impressed the audience with its narrative and collected Rs 315.49 crore.

Sultan

Sultan made a business of Rs 300.67 crore at the box office

Bharat

Bharat’s India net collection is Rs 212 crore.

Kick

Kick minted Rs 211.63 crore at the box office.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo collected Rs 210 crore in India.

Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger’s domestic collection stands at Rs 198.78 crore.

Race 3

Race 3 made a business of Rs 169.50 crore.

Dabbang 2

Dabbang 2 earned Rs 155 crore as India net collection.

Bodyguard

Bodyguard made India net collection of Rs 148.52 crore.

