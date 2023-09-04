Tiger 3 star Salman Khan’s Top 10 movies in the Rs 100 crore club

Here is a list of Salman Khan movies that crossed Rs 100 crore markSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
A list of Salman Khan movies that hit Rs 100 crore mark. The report is as per Sacnilk.com.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is Salman Khan’s highest-earning movie at the domestic box office with a collection of Rs 339 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s non-action movie impressed the audience with its narrative and collected Rs 315.49 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sultan made a business of Rs 300.67 crore at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bharat’s India net collection is Rs 212 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kick minted Rs 211.63 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo collected Rs 210 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Tha Tiger’s domestic collection stands at Rs 198.78 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Race 3 made a business of Rs 169.50 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dabbang 2 earned Rs 155 crore as India net collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bodyguard made India net collection of Rs 148.52 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
