Tiger 3 star Salman Khan's Top 9 underrated movies that were overlooked, watch now on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Andaz Apna Apna - Starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan is a slapstick comedy streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Khamoshi The Musical - Salman's character has a hearing impairment and a passion for music. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Phir Milenge - Salman Khan plays a role that tackles social stigmas around AIDS. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player
Jaan-E-Mann - Despite an interesting storyline, it didn't perform well at the box office. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Love - An unconventional story where he plays a dual role, but the film didn't receive the recognition it deserved. Watch on Zee 5.
Baabul - In this emotional drama, he deals with the aftermath of a tragic loss. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Garv: Pride And Honour - Salman plays an honest police officer who falls prey for corrupt system. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Kyon Ki - Salman’s character becomes insane after accidentally killing his love. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Salaam-E-Ishq - Salman's performance in a multi-starrer love anthology often goes unnoticed. Watch it on JioCinema.
