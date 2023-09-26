Tiger 3 star Salman Khan's upcoming movies that are set to break Jawan records

Salman Khan is set to make noise at the box and would break Jawan recordsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan is ruling the box office but Salman Khan is the queue to set new records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan has an exciting lineup of upcoming movies and these are expected to set BO on fire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third installment of the Tiger series is the most awaited film which will release later this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Following Salman Khan’s cameo in SRK’s last movie, makers have planned a film focusing on the two characters Tiger and Pathaan of the YRF spyverse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan has collaborated with KJo for an action drama which will be directed by Vishnu Vardhan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan has also signed Sooraj Barjatya’s film Prem Ki Shaadi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Of all the upcoming movies, fans are currently highly excited about Tiger 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reprise their role of Raw agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya for a new mission.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is the box office king of 2023 giving two blockbusters in a year, will Salman Khan be able to achieve this mark?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!