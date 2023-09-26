Tiger 3 star Salman Khan's upcoming movies that are set to break Jawan records

Salman Khan is set to make noise at the box and would break Jawan records

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Salman Khan to set new records

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan is ruling the box office but Salman Khan is the queue to set new records.

Salman Khan upcoming movies

Salman Khan has an exciting lineup of upcoming movies and these are expected to set BO on fire.

Tiger 3

The third installment of the Tiger series is the most awaited film which will release later this year.

Tiger vs Pathaan

Following Salman Khan’s cameo in SRK’s last movie, makers have planned a film focusing on the two characters Tiger and Pathaan of the YRF spyverse.

Karan Johar project

Salman Khan has collaborated with KJo for an action drama which will be directed by Vishnu Vardhan.

Prem Ki Shaadi

Salman Khan has also signed Sooraj Barjatya’s film Prem Ki Shaadi.

Most Awaited movie

Of all the upcoming movies, fans are currently highly excited about Tiger 3.

About Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reprise their role of Raw agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya for a new mission.

Will Salman Khan take over Shah Rukh Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan is the box office king of 2023 giving two blockbusters in a year, will Salman Khan be able to achieve this mark?

