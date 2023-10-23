Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and other Top 10 celebs and their bizarre superstitions

Check out Bollywood celebs' weird superstitions that will leave you surprised.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Salman Khan

Salman Khan wears a blue bracelet, considering it his lucky charm. It's also rumored that he adorns a special locket during the month of Ramadan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is superstitious about visiting the holy place Ajmer Sharif before the release of any of her movies, considering it a necessary ritual.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan strongly believes in numbers, so every car he owns features a specific serial of digits, often including the sequence 555.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has a strong belief in December and Christmas releases, often considering them to be lucky for his films, leading to their success at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, despite being a cricket enthusiast, avoids watching live matches because he holds a belief that it might lead to India's loss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has a unique superstition related to her IPL cricket team, the Rajasthan Royals. She wears two watches during their matches and avoids crossing her legs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has a fondness for the number 8, which holds significant value in his life. From his jersey to car number plates and cellphone number, he ensures that the number 8 plays a special role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has a superstition of visiting a temple before the release of any of her films to seek divine blessings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu is particularly conscious of the evil eye and has an unusual superstition related to it. She buys lemons and chilies every Saturday and hangs them in her car to ward off negative energy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has a belief that if he travels out of the country before his film's theatrical release, the movie will perform exceptionally well at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salaar box office collection, Prabhas' relationship prediction and more REVEALED by astrologer

 

 Find Out More