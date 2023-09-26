Tiger 3 Teaser: Salman Khan fans super excited for these TOP 10 highlights

Tiger 3 Teaser: Salman Khan fans will finally get that special announcement from the superstar itself. We had informed that makers might come up with a special video during Ganpati

Tiger 3 Teaser/Precursor

The precursor of Tiger 3 is coming tomorrow on YRF Foundation Day

Tiger 3 Full Name

While the movie is titled Tiger 3 as of now, we might find out the actual name tomorrow

New Touch

This time, Maneesh Sharma is directing his first Tiger movie. Fans are waiting for the results.

Deadly baddie

Emraan Hashmi is going to be the deadliest villain of the YRF Franchise

Pathaan Cameo

Fans will be super kicked to see a glimpse or teaser of Pathaan

Double Bonanza

If Hrithik Roshan also makes an appearance as Kabir then nothing like it

Tiger 3 Locations

The movie has been shot in India, UAE, Russia, Turkey and other locations

Katrina Kaif as Zoya

Katrina Kaif is hands down the action queen of Bollywood

Tiger 3 songs

The two Tiger songs had fabulous musical scores

Return of Salman Khan

The superstar's fans really want to see him in a massy power-packed film

