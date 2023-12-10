Tiger 3, The Freelancer Part 2 and other new movies, series releasing in theatres, on OTT this week

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023

The Freelancer S1 Part 2 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 15th December.

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 will release on Netflix on 12th December.

The Crown Season 6 P2 will stream on Netflix on 14th December 2023.

Koose Munisamy Veerappan is a docu-series that will stream on Zee5 from 14th December 2023.

Yoh! Christmas will release on Netflix on 15th December 2023

Korean drama Death’s Game will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 15th December.

Reacher 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 15th December.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock - Headliners Only will release on Netflix on 12th December 2023

Telugu film Kalasa - The Symbol of Abundance will release in theaters on 15th December.

Korean drama Single's Inferno - S3 will release on Netflix on 12th December.

