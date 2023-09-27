Tiger 3 Tiger Ka Message: 10 scenes from Salman Khan's action movie that reveal its connect with Pathaan and WAR

Tiger 3 Tiger Ka Message: 10 scenes from Salman Khan's movie that show similarities with the theme and vibes of Pathaan and WARSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
Today, YRF unveiled Tiger Ka Message, a small teaser of Tiger 3
Salman Khan is back as Avinash who is fighting an emotional battle
Avinash is unhappy as the nation has labelled him as a traitor
Even in WAR, we saw that people doubted Tiger Shroff aka Khalid
Is this a part of the much anticipated motorbike sequence with Pathaan aka SRK
All the three movies have the theme of spies living incognito without superiors being aware of them
After Deepika Padukone in Pathaan with Gatlling, we will see Salman Khan in Tiger 3
Everyone is wondering where is Zoya aka Katrina Kaif
We will see if the absence of Zoya sets tone for Tiger Vs Pathaan
Both the movies have an emotional angle with a kid. In WAR it was Naina's daughter
Like Pathaan, the cyber crime angle also looks strong
Both Tiger and Pathaan are being questioned for their lady loves
Fans are thrilled with the emotional action-packed drama
Like Pathaan, we will see many great escapes in the movie
