Tiger 3 Tiger Ka Message: 10 scenes from Salman Khan's action movie that reveal its connect with Pathaan and WAR

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Tiger Ka Message Is Here

Today, YRF unveiled Tiger Ka Message, a small teaser of Tiger 3

Tiger 3 sets the tone

Salman Khan is back as Avinash who is fighting an emotional battle

Tiger 3: Patriotism questioned

Avinash is unhappy as the nation has labelled him as a traitor

Tiger 3 and WAR

Even in WAR, we saw that people doubted Tiger Shroff aka Khalid

Tiger 3 and Pathaan

Is this a part of the much anticipated motorbike sequence with Pathaan aka SRK

Tiger 3 Vs Pathaan Vs War

All the three movies have the theme of spies living incognito without superiors being aware of them

Tiger 3 and Pathaan

After Deepika Padukone in Pathaan with Gatlling, we will see Salman Khan in Tiger 3

Tiger 3: Zoya Missing

Everyone is wondering where is Zoya aka Katrina Kaif

Tiger 3 Vs Pathaan

We will see if the absence of Zoya sets tone for Tiger Vs Pathaan

Tiger 3 Vs WAR

Both the movies have an emotional angle with a kid. In WAR it was Naina's daughter

Tiger 3 Vs Pathaan

Like Pathaan, the cyber crime angle also looks strong

Tiger 3 Vs Pathaan

Both Tiger and Pathaan are being questioned for their lady loves

Tiger 3: Salmania

Fans are thrilled with the emotional action-packed drama

Tiger 3 Vs Pathaan

Like Pathaan, we will see many great escapes in the movie

