Tiger 3 to be Emraan Hashmi's career's biggest BO grosser? Check his other best rated movies
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
Emraan Hashmi is going to play the lead antagonist in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
The handsome hunk stole hearts with his minuscule appearance in the Tiger 3 trailer and fans are eagerly looking forward to Tiger 3. Will it beat his other high-rated movies?
Emraan played young Shoaib Khan in Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai. It has a rating of 7.4 stars on IMDb.
Emraan's Awarapan starring Shriya Saran is also rated 7.4 on IMDb.
On number 3 is Shanghai for which Emraan gained weight. He had a very de-glam look. Shanghai has a 7.3 rating on IMDb.
The movie that introduced Kangana Ranaut into the industry had Emraan in the lead. It has a 7.2 rating on IMDb.
Emraan has been blessed with the best albums. The first Jannat is placed at number 5 with a rating of 6.9.
Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan's second stint together got a rating of 6.7 rating on IMDb.
Emraan Hashmi played Abraham in Vidya Balan starrer The Dirty Picture. It is rated 6.6 on IMDb.
Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Murder 2 is at number 8 with a rating of 6.3.
Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi starrer is at number 9. It has a rating of 6.3 as well.
Lastly, we have Murder which costarree Mallika Sherawat in the lead. This one is at 10th spot with a rating of 5.5 on IMDb.
