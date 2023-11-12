Tiger 3 to be Emraan Hashmi's first 100 crore club movie? Check out his highest grossing movies
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
Emraan Hashmi’s Tiger released today and it is expected to be his first Rs 100 crore club movie.
Before Tiger 3 hit the first milestone a look at Emraan Hashmi’s highest grossing movies.
The Dirty Picture collected Rs 80 crore.
Baadshaho earned Rs 78.1 crore at the box office.
Raaz 3 made a business of Rs 70.07 crore.
Once Upon a Time In Mumbaai collected RS 55.47 crore.
Murder 2 earned Rs 47.90 crore.
Jannat 2 minted Rs 42.50 crore.
Humari Adhuri Kahaani collected Rs 34.43 crore.
Ghanchakkar earned Rs 34 crore at the box office.
Azar made a business of Rs 33.03 crore.
Raaz Reboot collected Rs 30.29 crore.
