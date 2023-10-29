Tiger 3 to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, most-awaited third instalments in Bollywood

Tiger 3, OMG 3, Welcome 3 and more most-awaited third instalments in Bollywood.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Tiger 3 to create storm at the BO

The most awaited film Tiger 3 is all set to release soon. Fans are eagerly waiting for the third sequel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will release on November 12, 2023 and will star Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 3

After OMG 2's boxoffice success, the makers are planning for its third sequel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 3

Akshay Kumar's OMG 3 will be released in theaters in 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The sequel to the box office hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will have its third instalement soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 3

Sunny Deol's Gadar will have yet another sequel as per director Anil Sharma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanu Weds Manu 3

Kangana Ranaut confirms that she will star in the third sequel of the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome 3

Akshay Kumar's film is all set to release on December 20, 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham 3

Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh starrer will be released in 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kgf 3

Yash's Kannada blockbuster is scheduled for release in 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hera Pheri 3

It is a sequel to 2006 film Phir Hera Pheri and will star Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty in the main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anjali Arora to Sushmita Sen: Top 10 most searched personalities on Google in 2023

 

 Find Out More