Tiger 3 to Ganapath: Top 10 upcoming thrillers that'll shatter box office records

Here is a list of upcoming thriller movies that may break box office recordsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is most awaited film and the hype around may lead to box office success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath is an action thriller set to release on 20th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas starrer Salaar is expected to shatter box office records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thapathay Vijay’s Leo is a highly anticipated action thriller film set to release on 19th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is a gangster drama set to release on 1st December 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer is an action-packed thriller film. The pairing of the duo may pull the crowd to theaters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra’s action thriller will release on 15th December 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second installment of Pushpa: The Rise is most awaited and fans are already going gaga over it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD will release on 12th January 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devara is an upcoming Telugu action film starring Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
