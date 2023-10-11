Tiger 3 to Ganapath: Top 10 upcoming thrillers that'll shatter box office records

Here is a list of upcoming thriller movies that may break box office records

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Tiger 3

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is most awaited film and the hype around may lead to box office success.

Ganapath

Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath is an action thriller set to release on 20th October.

Salaar

Prabhas starrer Salaar is expected to shatter box office records.

Leo

Thapathay Vijay’s Leo is a highly anticipated action thriller film set to release on 19th October.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is a gangster drama set to release on 1st December 2023.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer is an action-packed thriller film. The pairing of the duo may pull the crowd to theaters.

Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra’s action thriller will release on 15th December 2023.

Pushpa The Rule

The second installment of Pushpa: The Rise is most awaited and fans are already going gaga over it.

Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD will release on 12th January 2024.

Devara

Devara is an upcoming Telugu action film starring Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.

