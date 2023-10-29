Tiger 3 to have Rs 100 cr opening day collection? Upcoming 9 films that can break Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan record

Tiger 3, Animal and more movies that can break Jawan's record.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is the next big Bollywood release. It is going to hit the theatres on November 12, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Given the social media buzz and advance bookings of tickets in overseas market, it is expected that Tiger 3 will take a bumper opening. It is being predicted that the film will make Rs 70 to Rs 100 cr on day 1. Well, will it beat Jawan?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Currently, Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan is the highest day 1 grosser of Bollywood. In India it collected around Rs 65 crore while worldwide it collected Rs 129 cr approximately on its opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's movie Animal is going to release on DEc 1. It is anticipated that the film will take a flying start as there is immense buzz down South too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Only Shah Rukh Khan can beat his own record. He beat his Pathaan's record with Jawan and now Dunki can become his highest opening day grosser of his career. The film releases on December 21.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas' movie Salaar is going to release on December 22. It's clash with Dunki has added to the hype and you never know, the film can beat Jawan's box office numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is anticipated that this film will be a massive box office success given the star power. It stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and many more stars are a part of it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor's aerial action thriller is also among the most-anticipated films. If everything goes well, the film can mint really well at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa 2 is going to release in August 2024. Everyone wants to know more about the war between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh. It is guaranteed that Pushpa will be among the biggest hits of 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar's Singham Again has now gotten the added tadka of a lady cop. Deepika Padukone has joined the gang and fans are desperately looking forward to this film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We all witnessed Sunny Deol's box office might with Gadar 2 and we won't be surprised if his upcoming new movie Lahore, 1947 smashes all the records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per latest reports, it is being said that Gadar 3 will release in 2025. Given Gadar 2's success, Gadar 3 can be a major box office success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
