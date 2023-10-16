Tiger 3 to Jawan: Top 10 Indian actors who played desh ke gaddar in blockbuster movies, web series

Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Vijay Sethupathi and more stars who took up such roles and played antagonists in big films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3

Emraan Hashmi is the antagonist in Tiger 3. He is a revenge-seeking terrorist from Pakistan.

Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan

Vijay Sethupathi's character Kali is a weapons dealer and is willing to put the Indian soldiers at risk with faulty weapons to make profit.

John Abraham in Pathaan

In Pathaan, John Abraham plays an ex-RAW agent who seeks revenge from the government. His family was killed by terrorists after the government refused to pay the ransom.

Ali Fazal in Khufiya

In the latest release on Netflix, Ali Fazal's character is that of a RAW agent who allegedly leaks information to CIA.

Anil Kapoor in The Night Manager

In The Night Manager web series, Anil Kapoor plays the villain named Shailendra Rungta. He conspires to smuggle illegal arms.

Tiger Shroff in War

In the action drama, Tiger Shroff plays a dual role. He plays Saurabh Patil, an ex-RAW agent, who has turned into a mole.

Naseeruddin Shah in Sarfarosh

The star plays Gulfam Hassan who is an ISI agent.

Madhuri Dixit in Pukar

In the film, Madhuri Dixit plays Anjali who in order to seek revenge from Major Jai (Anil Kapoor) steals confidential documents.

Anupam Kher in Karma

In the film, he plays the role of Dr. Michael Dang who is the head of a terrorist organisation.

Amrish Puri in Mr India

Amrish Puri plays the role of Mogambo in Mr India. He is the evil Mogambo who wants to conquer India.

Tiger 3 release date

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi is going to release on November 10.

Are you excited?

Fans are desperate to watch this film in the theatres.

