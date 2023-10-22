Tiger 3: Top 10 reasons why Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film will be as big as Gadar 2, Jawan

Tiger 3: Salman Khan is all set to roar at the box office, here's proof why it will be bigger and better than Jawan, Pathaan, and Gadar 2.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023

Tiger 3: The Most Awaited Film

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated film sequels.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crackling Chemistry

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry often creates fire at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhamakedaar action

In Tiger 3, Salman and Katrina Kaif have gone to another level when it comes to action.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dumdaar Villian

Emraan Hashmi as the enigmatic villain has already stolen the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action queen

Katrina Kaif became the action queen with this film, and the trailer is enough to pull the audience into the theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan cameo

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a cameo in Tiger 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr. NTR introduction as Villian

Reports claim that Aditya Chopra will be introducing Jr. NTR in the film from War 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romance like never before

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's romance will be the highlight of the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Family film

Salman Khan's every film is a family film, including Tiger 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 vs. Jawan

After watching the trailer for Tiger 3, Salman Khan's fans claim that he can break the Jawan records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 and Pathaan to be defeated by Tiger 3?

When Salman Khan roars at his office, it shatters all the records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Chandramukhi 2 and other Top 10 horror hits to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video this Halloween

 

 Find Out More