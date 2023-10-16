Tiger 3 trailer: Emraan Hashmi’s first look, release date, official title – Top 7 great expectations from Salman, Katrina starrer

Tiger 3 trailer: Top 7 things fans are waiting to get answers to about the much-awaited Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif new movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023
The much-awaited trailer of the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer will drop at noon on October 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman and Katrina have revealed just enough details about their characters Tiger and Zoya that tells us that the film will be bigger and better.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third instalment in the Tiger franchise promises to have more awe-inspiring action than ever seen before.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But action is not all, we are also expecting to see an emotional angle between Tiger and his family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While some aspects of Tiger 3 are known and expected, there are quite a few things that fans want answers to. Take a look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amid all the buzz, there’s a lot of speculations around the main villain. While Emraan Hashmi is said to be playing a part, there has been no official info as yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers YRF didn’t even tag him on their social media post about the trailer, which makes fans wonder when will be finally see Emraan’s look in Tiger 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will the makers reveal something about Emraan in the trailer? Or will it be saved for the last, to be out only around the release of the film in Diwali 2023?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of Tiger 3 is said to be a follow up of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, will we see the spies from the earlier films in Tiger 3?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is obviously one of the highlights in the film. But will we get some sense of their scene together in the trailer? What will be the mission that makes Pathaan come and rescue Tiger?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina and Salman’s onscreen chemistry has been one of the beautiful aspects of Tiger franchise. Will we get to see some romantic moments between the two this time as well?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Be it Ek Tha Tiger or Tiger Zinda Hai or even War and Pathaan for that matter, the YRF spy films have always had amazing signature songs. When will we get to hear the Tiger 3 anthem?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Diwali 2023 is all we know but what date is Tiger 3 actually releasing? The trailer may give us the big surprise soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film were never Tiger and Tiger 2 so Tiger 3 seems a little unattractive. Will we get a new title along with the release date?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We are waiting to get answers to all these questions. Hoping Tiger 3 trailer release will end our wait.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
