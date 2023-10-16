Tiger 3 trailer: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reveal what to expect

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is on its way.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023
After Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol, it's time for Salman Khan to rule the box office. Tiger 3 is going to release soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from Salman Khan as Tiger, Katrina Kaif will also be back on screen as Zoya. It is one of the most well-known characters she has ever played.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The trailer of Tiger 3 will release today at 12 pm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have revealed what fans can expect from Tiger 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan stated that action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic and spectacular. He stated that it is out of the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He mentioned that in Tiger, the hero is presented larger-than-life who can take on an army of people with his bare hands.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Like both the instalments, even in Tiger 3, fans will get to see Salman Khan's character taking a challenge head-on and will not back down from anything.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, stated that action in Tiger 3 has been taken to the next level.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also added added, 'I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that.'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Of course, there will be enough romance for the fans to see. Katrina described that Zoya is the yin to the yang of Tiger.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is going to release on November 10, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is expected that Tiger 3 will do massive business at the box office. But will it break the office record of Jawan?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
