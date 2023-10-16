Tiger 3 trailer: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reveal what to expect

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is on its way.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Tiger 3 is arriving soon

After Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol, it's time for Salman Khan to rule the box office. Tiger 3 is going to release soon.

Katrina Kaif back as Zoya

Apart from Salman Khan as Tiger, Katrina Kaif will also be back on screen as Zoya. It is one of the most well-known characters she has ever played.

Tiger 3 trailer

The trailer of Tiger 3 will release today at 12 pm.

What to expect from Tiger 3?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have revealed what fans can expect from Tiger 3.

Action in Tiger 3

Salman Khan stated that action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic and spectacular. He stated that it is out of the world.

Larger-than-life

He mentioned that in Tiger, the hero is presented larger-than-life who can take on an army of people with his bare hands.

Never backing down

Like both the instalments, even in Tiger 3, fans will get to see Salman Khan's character taking a challenge head-on and will not back down from anything.

Next level stunt sequences

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, stated that action in Tiger 3 has been taken to the next level.

Worked till breaking point

She also added added, 'I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that.'

The romance

Of course, there will be enough romance for the fans to see. Katrina described that Zoya is the yin to the yang of Tiger.

Tiger 3 release date

The movie is going to release on November 10, 2023.

Box office prediction

It is expected that Tiger 3 will do massive business at the box office. But will it break the office record of Jawan?

