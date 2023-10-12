Tiger 3 trailer: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer’s runtime, certificate and more interesting details revealed

Tiger 3 trailer is releasing on 16th October. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fans are super excited for this one. Here are some interesting details about the Tiger 3 trailer...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023
The CBFC board has given clearance to the Tiger 3 trailer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Salman, Katrina starrer new movie's trailer has received a U/A certification from the CBFC board.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to media reports, the movie's trailer is 2 minutes and 51 seconds long.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman shares that YRF has pushed themselves in the action genre this time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor boasts about the success of Tiger Zinda Hai and other movies from YRF's spy universe saying that had no choice but to do spectacularly well with Tiger 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan asks everyone to expect the unexpected in the Tiger 3 trailer. He adds that the movie has an intense storyline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman shares that this will be the most difficult and most dangerous mission of Tiger. His life is on line in Tiger 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
ICC World Cup is currently on, and YRF has teamed up with Star Sports Studios for unique promotional campaign.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Salman Khan has shot for World Cup centric videos, espcially around India vs Pakistan match. It's gonna be huge since, the crowd will be in major numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For the first time such an integration with the world of cricket has happened in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer new movie is releasing during Diwali. It will have SRK making a cameo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!