Tiger 3 trailer: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer’s runtime, certificate and more interesting details revealed

Tiger 3 trailer is releasing on 16th October. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fans are super excited for this one. Here are some interesting details about the Tiger 3 trailer...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Tiger 3 trailer gets clearance 

The CBFC board has given clearance to the Tiger 3 trailer. 

Tiger 3 trailer Certification 

As per reports, Salman, Katrina starrer new movie's trailer has received a U/A certification from the CBFC board.

Tiger 3 trailer runtime

According to media reports, the movie's trailer is 2 minutes and 51 seconds long. 

Salman on trailer 

Salman shares that YRF has pushed themselves in the action genre this time. 

No choice

The actor boasts about the success of Tiger Zinda Hai and other movies from YRF's spy universe saying that had no choice but to do spectacularly well with Tiger 3.

What to expect? 

Salman Khan asks everyone to expect the unexpected in the Tiger 3 trailer. He adds that the movie has an intense storyline. 

What's up with Tiger? 

Salman shares that this will be the most difficult and most dangerous mission of Tiger. His life is on line in Tiger 3. 

Tiger takes on World Cup 

ICC World Cup is currently on, and YRF has teamed up with Star Sports Studios for unique promotional campaign. 

Tiger will roar 

As per reports, Salman Khan has shot for World Cup centric videos, espcially around India vs Pakistan match. It's gonna be huge since, the crowd will be in major numbers.

Tiger 3 buzz 

For the first time such an integration with the world of cricket has happened in India.

Tiger 3 release

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer new movie is releasing during Diwali. It will have SRK making a cameo.

