Tiger 3 trailer: So this is when Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan will enter Salman Khan's spyverse?

After scrutinizing Tiger 3 trailer we have guessed when Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan will make a smashing entry.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Tiger 3 trailer

Finally, Salman Khan treated his fans with the most-awaited Tiger 3 trailer and it was worth the wait.

High-octane action on the way

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all guns blazing and the trailer promises a power-packed action spy thriller.

What audience can expect?

Raw Agent Tiger is threatened by Emraan Hashmi for a personal reason which also calls for a national emergency.

Emraan and Salman clash

In the trailer, we see Emraan Hashmi abduct Tiger in Pakistan alike Pathaan.

YRF spyverse

Pathaan and Tiger 3 are installments of YRF spyverse and Shah Rukh Khan will play a cameo in Salman Khan’s film.

But when will Shah Rukh Khan appear in Tiger 3?

Pathaan was caught by the Russians and that is when Salman aka Tiger came to rescue him. Will the same thing happen here?

Pathaan to go to Pakistan to bring back Tiger?

This time, will Pathaan head to Pakistan and fight help rescue Tiger from his main nemesis?

Pathaan’s entry in Tiger 3

Shah Rukh Khan’s entry at this point would be apt as it has all it takes to become a powerful sequence.

Will it be a prelude to the climax?

Will Pathaan’s cameo can be a midway sequence after which Tiger is saved to continue his fight after the rescue?

The grand finale?

Will it be a final clash or climax when Pathaan and Tiger 3 join forces and defeat Emraan’s character?

A wholesome treat for fans

Tiger 3 trailer promises a gripping and interesting watch. Additionally, fans of both superstars will flock to theatres in huge numbers, especially for their action sequences.

Tiger 3 release date

Tiger 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on 12th November - Diwali 2023.

