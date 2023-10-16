Tiger 3 trailer: So this is when Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan will enter Salman Khan's spyverse?

After scrutinizing Tiger 3 trailer we have guessed when Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan will make a smashing entry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023
Finally, Salman Khan treated his fans with the most-awaited Tiger 3 trailer and it was worth the wait.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all guns blazing and the trailer promises a power-packed action spy thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raw Agent Tiger is threatened by Emraan Hashmi for a personal reason which also calls for a national emergency.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the trailer, we see Emraan Hashmi abduct Tiger in Pakistan alike Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan and Tiger 3 are installments of YRF spyverse and Shah Rukh Khan will play a cameo in Salman Khan’s film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan was caught by the Russians and that is when Salman aka Tiger came to rescue him. Will the same thing happen here?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This time, will Pathaan head to Pakistan and fight help rescue Tiger from his main nemesis?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s entry at this point would be apt as it has all it takes to become a powerful sequence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Pathaan’s cameo can be a midway sequence after which Tiger is saved to continue his fight after the rescue?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will it be a final clash or climax when Pathaan and Tiger 3 join forces and defeat Emraan’s character?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 trailer promises a gripping and interesting watch. Additionally, fans of both superstars will flock to theatres in huge numbers, especially for their action sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on 12th November - Diwali 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!