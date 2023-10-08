Tiger 3 trailer: Top 10 things to expect from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film

There is great excitement around Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023
Salman Khan aka Tiger is back with the next instalment of the hit franchise. Tiger 3 is on its way.
Like always, Tiger has the company of his Zoya played by Katrina Kaif.
The trailer of the much-awaited film is expected to release on October 16. Here's what to expect.
The trailer of Tiger 3 is going to be 2.51 minutes long and will be filled with some crazy stunts.
The Censor Board has given a U/A certificate to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Talking about Tiger 3, Salman Khan stated that the team has incorporated and executed visuals and stunts that have not be seen in a Bollywood film before.
Salman Khan also stated that they did not have a choice but to create something that is 'amazingly unique'.
Like Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif will be seen performing some death defying stunts. A leaked picture suggests so.
A viral video allegedly from Tiger 3 sets suggested that there will be some mind boggling car sequences in Tiger 3.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry has always been the highlight and a major USP too of the Tiger franchise.
A small teaser was released recently that had Tiger Ka Message. He says that he is now go against India. It brings a new twist in tale.
Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma is going to release on November 10.
