Tiger 3 trailer: Top 10 things to expect from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film

There is great excitement around Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023

Tiger is back

Salman Khan aka Tiger is back with the next instalment of the hit franchise. Tiger 3 is on its way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger is not alone

Like always, Tiger has the company of his Zoya played by Katrina Kaif.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 trailer

The trailer of the much-awaited film is expected to release on October 16. Here's what to expect.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The run time

The trailer of Tiger 3 is going to be 2.51 minutes long and will be filled with some crazy stunts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Clean chit by CBFC

The Censor Board has given a U/A certificate to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Expect the unexpected

Talking about Tiger 3, Salman Khan stated that the team has incorporated and executed visuals and stunts that have not be seen in a Bollywood film before.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amazingly unique

Salman Khan also stated that they did not have a choice but to create something that is 'amazingly unique'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif's stunts

Like Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif will be seen performing some death defying stunts. A leaked picture suggests so.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Car sequences

A viral video allegedly from Tiger 3 sets suggested that there will be some mind boggling car sequences in Tiger 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman-Katrina's chemistry

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry has always been the highlight and a major USP too of the Tiger franchise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Ka Message

A small teaser was released recently that had Tiger Ka Message. He says that he is now go against India. It brings a new twist in tale.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 release date

Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma is going to release on November 10.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and other Indian cricketers WAGS who would be cheering for the team

 

 Find Out More