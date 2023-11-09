Tiger 3: Unleashing the Beast, Salman Khan’s workout and fitness regimen revealed

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his new movie Tiger 3 and will be seen in high-octane action sequences in the spy thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan is renowned for his sculpted physique and dedicated fitness regimen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Tiger star commits hours to the gym and adheres to a strict dietary plan to maintain his fitness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's daily workout spans a minimum of 2 hours and his workout routine is divided into three components: cardio, weight training, and core training.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Within this regimen, he allocates 30 minutes to cardio, 45 minutes to weight training, and 15 minutes to core exercises.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To prevent his body from adapting to the routine, Salman periodically modifies his workout.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alongside his gym sessions, he indulges in fitness activities like swimming, hiking, and cycling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adequate sleep is a crucial part of his fitness routine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His diet primarily includes lean meats, fish, eggs, and an abundance of vegetables.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan emphasizes staying hydrated with plenty of water and incorporates green tea while steering clear of processed foods, sugary beverages, and alcohol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Pakistani dramas with strong female characters for a breather from saas-bahu soaps

 

 Find Out More