Tiger 3: Unleashing the Beast, Salman Khan’s workout and fitness regimen revealed
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his new movie Tiger 3 and will be seen in high-octane action sequences in the spy thriller.
Salman Khan is renowned for his sculpted physique and dedicated fitness regimen.
The Tiger star commits hours to the gym and adheres to a strict dietary plan to maintain his fitness.
Salman Khan's daily workout spans a minimum of 2 hours and his workout routine is divided into three components: cardio, weight training, and core training.
Within this regimen, he allocates 30 minutes to cardio, 45 minutes to weight training, and 15 minutes to core exercises.
To prevent his body from adapting to the routine, Salman periodically modifies his workout.
Alongside his gym sessions, he indulges in fitness activities like swimming, hiking, and cycling.
Adequate sleep is a crucial part of his fitness routine.
His diet primarily includes lean meats, fish, eggs, and an abundance of vegetables.
Salman Khan emphasizes staying hydrated with plenty of water and incorporates green tea while steering clear of processed foods, sugary beverages, and alcohol.
