Tiger 3 vs Pathaan: Choreographer reveals how Salman, Shah Rukh, Katrina, Deepika are as dancers

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant talks about her students from Pathaan and Tiger 3.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Dancing Divas in Tiger 3 and Pathaan

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have swooned us in Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and Pathaan song Besharam Rang respectively.

Vaibhavi Merchant compares their dancing styles

Both songs were choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and she reveals, in an interview with Hindustan Times, how the two leading ladies and the heroes Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are different as dancers.

Katrina’s anxiety

Katrina Kaif has the anxiety to deliver a flawless performance and not disappoint anybody.

Deepika's silent dedication

Deepika is a quiet worker, diligently rehearsing without much fanfare.

Katrina is first benchers student

Both do homework but Katrina is like first benchers student who would let others know that she has worked on it. Tiger 3 actress needs a validation on everything, including her costumes.

Deepika is easygoing

Deepika is like a mid-bencher who handles with ease even on her costume part working on it herself.

SRK a dedicated student

Shah Rukh Khan is a teacher's pet who does homework and rehearses well but he feels upset if not in the top 2.

Salman Khan's Nonchalant Attitude

Salman Khan has an attitude of either take it or leave it. He may appear nonchalant, but is a dedicated performer.

Chemistry of Shah Rukh and Salman

Vaibhavi Merchant who has choreographed Salman and Shah Rukh in Karan Arjun says they're magic together sharing love and respect for each other.

Bromance

The choreographer suggests that if Tiger vs. Pathaan happens, the leading ladies might have to compete with the charismatic bromance of Shah Rukh and Salman.

Release date

Pathaan was released earlier this year and Tiger 3 is set to hit the big screen on November 12, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

