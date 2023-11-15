Tiger 3 vs Pathaan vs War box office: Check day 3 collections of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan's spy films 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023

Tiger 3 is all set to cross Rs 150 crore mark on day 4.

Right now, 3 day collections of Tiger 3 are Rs 147.5 crores. 

It made a business of Rs 44 crores on day 3. Let's check out how much the other Spyverse movies made on day 3. 

Pathaan Rs 57 crores on day 1. 

War made a business of Rs 53.35 crores on opening day.

Tiger 3 minted Rs 44.50 crores on the first day. 

Pathaan day 2 box office collection was Rs 70.50 crores. 

War earned Rs 24.35 crores on day 2. 

On day 2, Tiger 3 made Rs 59.25 crores. 

Pathaan made Rs 39.25 crores on third day.

War made Rs 22.45 crores on day 3. 

And Tiger 3 earned Rs 44 crores. 

The Tiger 3 vs Pathaan vs War collections stand at Rs 148.5 crore Vs Rs 166.75 crore Vs Rs 100.15 crore. 

