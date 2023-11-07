Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and other action packed new movies releasing in November 2023
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
The long wait for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 ends on 12th November 2023.
The action thriller will have a Diwali dhamaka at the box office.
Pippa is a biographical war film starring Mrunal Thakur and Ishaan Khatter.
Pippa will release directly on Amazon Prime Video on 10th November.
Apurva is gripping an intense triller starring Tara Sutaria.
Apurva will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 10th November.
Farrey is a high school thriller drama showcasing an untapped educational side.
Farrey will open in cinemas on 24th November.
Upcoming new movie Starfish is about fighting inner demons.
The film will be released in theaters on 24th November.
