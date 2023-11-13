Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 1: Salman Khan BEATS Rajinikanth's Jailer to enter Top 10 highest grossers; Check list
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023
The buzz around Tiger 3 has been super high. The movie has made Rs 44.50 crores on day 1 nett in India.
As per Sacnilk, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer has minted Rs 97.3 crores worldwide. It replaces Jailer at number 10 on the list, check the top 9...
RRR is leading the list with a whopping Rs 223.5 crore opening day gross collection.
Baahubali 2 opened at Rs 214.5 crore worldwide on day 1.
Yash starrer KGF 2 minted Rs 164.5 crore on day 1.
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is at number 4 with Rs 148.5 crore opening day gross worldwide.
Adipurush opened at 136.8 crore worldwide.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan made a business of Rs 129.6 crores worldwide.
Prabhas' Saaho earned Rs 125.6 crores. It is placed 7th on the list.
At number 8 is 2.0 starring Rajinikanth with a box office collection of Rs 105.6 crores.
Pathaan is placed 9th with a business of Rs 104.8 crore worldwide collections on day 1.
