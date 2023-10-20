Tiger Nageshwara Rao Movie Review: Ravi Teja delivers one of his finest performances; fans declare it blockbuster

Tiger Nageshwara Rao Movie Review: Fans believe that Ravi Teja has outdone himself in the film. Here is a look at what netizens are saying

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Tiger Nageshwara Rao

This is the big Telugu film along with Bhagavanth Kesari

Ravi Teja is winning hearts

Ravi Teja is winning hearts with his performance as Tiger Nageshwara Rao

Fans compare to Vikram Rathore

Some feel that this character is as iconic as Jawan's Vikram Rathore

Tiger Nageshwara Rao: Industry Hit

Ravi Teja fans feel he has a Rs 100 cr movie on his hands.

Tiger Nageshwara Rao Review

The first half is being liked a lot except the VFX and love story

Stellar jail scene

It seems the Chennai jail scene is quite extraordinary

Ravi Teja's entry scene

This sequence has got fans hooting in the cinema halls

Tiger Nageshwara Rao second half

Some people felt the movie should have been a little shorter, especially the second half

Pan-India movie

Ravi Teja was in Mumbai to promote the film with the Hindi audience

Thanks For Reading!

