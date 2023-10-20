Tiger Nageshwara Rao Movie Review: Ravi Teja delivers one of his finest performances; fans declare it blockbuster

Tiger Nageshwara Rao Movie Review: Fans believe that Ravi Teja has outdone himself in the film. Here is a look at what netizens are sayingSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023
This is the big Telugu film along with Bhagavanth KesariSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ravi Teja is winning hearts with his performance as Tiger Nageshwara RaoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Some feel that this character is as iconic as Jawan's Vikram RathoreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ravi Teja fans feel he has a Rs 100 cr movie on his hands.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first half is being liked a lot except the VFX and love storySource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems the Chennai jail scene is quite extraordinarySource: Bollywoodlife.com
This sequence has got fans hooting in the cinema hallsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Some people felt the movie should have been a little shorter, especially the second halfSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ravi Teja was in Mumbai to promote the film with the Hindi audienceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
