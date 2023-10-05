Tiger Nageswara Rao: Ravi Teja's new movie creates history

Roger Nageshwar Rao starring Ravi Teja in the lead role has created a huge buzz with the first look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
Tiger Nageswara Rao is one the most awaited Telugu film releases of the year.
The film is gearing up for a pan-India release in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
In a first for a Telugu movie, Tiger Nageswara Rao will be released in Indian Sign Language (ISL) for the deaf community.
A special trailer for the deaf community was also released by the makers to make their film reach a wider audience.
Apart from Ravi Teja, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Sudev Nair, Renu Desai, Nassar, Anukreethy, Hareesh Peradi, and Jisshu Sengupta.
The film is directed by Vamsee Krishna.
The movie is based on the life of notorious thief Nageswara Rao, the most wanted thief in south India.
Tiger Nageswara Rao is set up on a huge budget of over Rs 50 crore.
Tiger Nageswara Rao will be released worldwide on October 20, 2023.
The OTT rights of Tiger Nageswara Rao have been bought by Amazon Prime Video for a substantial amount.
