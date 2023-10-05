Tiger Nageswara Rao: Ravi Teja's new movie creates history

Roger Nageshwar Rao starring Ravi Teja in the lead role has created a huge buzz with the first look.

Highly anticipated film

Tiger Nageswara Rao is one the most awaited Telugu film releases of the year.

Pan-India release

The film is gearing up for a pan-India release in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Special release in ISL

In a first for a Telugu movie, Tiger Nageswara Rao will be released in Indian Sign Language (ISL) for the deaf community.

Pioneering move

A special trailer for the deaf community was also released by the makers to make their film reach a wider audience.

Tiger Nageswara Rao Cast

Apart from Ravi Teja, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Sudev Nair, Renu Desai, Nassar, Anukreethy, Hareesh Peradi, and Jisshu Sengupta.

Director behind TNR

The film is directed by Vamsee Krishna.

Tiger Nageswara Rao Plot

The movie is based on the life of notorious thief Nageswara Rao, the most wanted thief in south India.

Film's Budget

Tiger Nageswara Rao is set up on a huge budget of over Rs 50 crore.

Release date

Tiger Nageswara Rao will be released worldwide on October 20, 2023.

OTT rights

The OTT rights of Tiger Nageswara Rao have been bought by Amazon Prime Video for a substantial amount.

