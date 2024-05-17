Tiger Shroff ahead of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal on highest grossing films list of actors under 40
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 17, 2024
Tiger Shroff tops the chart of 10 actors under the age of 40 with highest grossing films. His film WAR made around Rs 318 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Second on the list is Ranveer Singh as his movie Padmaavat reportedly made Rs 302 crore at the box office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal is third on the chart. His movie Uri: The Surgical Strike made around Rs 245 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan is next. His biggest movie is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that made Rs 186 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan registered a big hit with Dilwale that made around Rs 148 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana delivered his biggest hit in the form of Dream Girl that made Rs 142 crore at the box office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stree is said to be one of the biggest films of Rajkummar Rao. It made Rs 129 crore approximately.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra's Ek Villain crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office and made him an instant hit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 2 States made around Rs 102 crore at the box office. He got his 100 cr film before he turned 40.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pulkit Samrat is on this list as his Fukrey 3 made around Rs 96 crore at the box office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Criminal Justice 4, Top 8 legal thriller web series to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Find Out More