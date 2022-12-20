Tiger Shroff

As per a report published by Deccan Chronicle, the actor is being paid Rs 40 crore for the movie.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Akshay Kumar

The actor is charging Rs 165-170 crore for the movie which is totally record breaking.

Source: Bollywood

About Akshay-Tiger's role

Both the stars will be playing the roles of Amitabh and Govinda respectively.

Source: Bollywood

Tiger reduces fees

According to a MensXP report the actor had box office disasters and that is why he is being paid around Rs 40 crore for the movie.

Source: Bollywood

Movie direction

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The original 1998 movie was a hit comedy movie.

Source: Bollywood

Costliest movie till date

It is being reported that Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan would be the costliest 2023 movie as will be made at a cost above Rs 75 crore.

Source: Bollywood

Action packed

Are you excited to see Bollywood's Khiladi with Tiger Shroff?

Source: Bollywood

Tiger's workfront

Reports online claim that the actor has also signed Ganapath: Part One & Screw Dheela for Rs 35 crore.

Source: Bollywood

More details about the movie

This action packed movie will show Tiger and Akshay together for the first time.

Source: Bollywood

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2

The movie is a sequel to the 1998 movie that had Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Dheeraj Dhoopar turns 38; Checkout his hot looks

 Find Out More