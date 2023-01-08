Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and more celebs who suffered injures while shooting

Several Bollywood actors suffer severe injuries on the sets of their films, while sometimes they have been life-threatening ones. Rohit Shetty, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt and more actors who got injured while shooting for films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2023
Bollywood's young action star Tiger Shroff was shooting in UK for Ganapath wherein he injured his eye. The actor shared a selfie of his swollen eye and left everyone shocked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt was injured on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's film while shooting in Bulgaira and the actress injured her right shoulder and arm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actor Hrithik Roshan had to undergo brain surgery after he suffered a head injury during the shoot of Bang Bang film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood director Rohit Shetty was recently injured during the shooting of his web series Indian Police Force in Hyderabad. The director suffered an injury on his hand while he was shooting at the Ramoji Film City. He was immediately admitted at the hospital where doctors performed minor surgery on him and he was later discharged.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha got injured on the sets of Akira and suffered brusies badly on the arms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
B-town actor Ranveer Singh has been injured while shooting for Gunday film and he lost his balance while performing a scene at an elevated structure. He hurt his back and suffered injuries.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar was injured on the sets of Sooryavanshi, wherein he sprained a muscle in his left arm on the sets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patani was shooting for Malang wherein she got injured while shooting a sequence and received a medical treatment immediately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actor John Abraham revealed that he suffered an injured while shooting for Attack wherein he was hit by a tube light in the face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan injured on the sets of his upcoming film with Anushka Sharma in Madhya Pradesh. The actor wounded his head and received medical treatment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
