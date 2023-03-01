Tiger Shroff birthday: Check Top 5 Hits, Top 4 flops of the Ganapath star's career so far

Tiger Shroff will turn a year older tomorrow. Ahead of his special day, here's looking at his hits and flops which are stunning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2023
Two people find love despite staying in a negative environment. The movie was a hit and made Rs 52.92 crore lifetime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The semi-hit film that had Shraddha Kapoor made Rs 76.34 crore lifetime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man goes to save his kidnapped brother in this Shraddha Kapoor-Tiger Shroff's film that was semi-hit and minted Rs 93.37 crore lifetime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this super hit movie that had Disha Patani an army officer goes to save the daughter of his ex-lover. The film minted Rs 164.38 crore lifetime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie which was based on Yash Raj Films' spy universe was a blockbuster and made Rs 317.91 crore lifetime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This flop movie which was a slap to Student Of The Year made Rs 69.11 crore lifetime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jatt protects people and fights crime. Tiger as a superhero flopped as the movie made Rs 38.61 crore lifetime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger tries to follow Michael Jackson but fails as the movie made Rs 32.89 lifetime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Babloo's story with Laila failed to impress as the movie made Rs 24.45 crore lifetime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor who has one of the fittest bodies in the industry will be a year older tomorrow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!