Tiger Shroff birthday: Check Top 5 Hits, Top 4 flops of the Ganapath star's career so far

Tiger Shroff will turn a year older tomorrow. Ahead of his special day, here's looking at his hits and flops which are stunning.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2023

Heropanti

Two people find love despite staying in a negative environment. The movie was a hit and made Rs 52.92 crore lifetime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baaghi

The semi-hit film that had Shraddha Kapoor made Rs 76.34 crore lifetime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baaghi 3

A man goes to save his kidnapped brother in this Shraddha Kapoor-Tiger Shroff's film that was semi-hit and minted Rs 93.37 crore lifetime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baaghi 2

In this super hit movie that had Disha Patani an army officer goes to save the daughter of his ex-lover. The film minted Rs 164.38 crore lifetime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War

This movie which was based on Yash Raj Films' spy universe was a blockbuster and made Rs 317.91 crore lifetime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Student Of The Year 2

This flop movie which was a slap to Student Of The Year made Rs 69.11 crore lifetime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Flying Jatt

Jatt protects people and fights crime. Tiger as a superhero flopped as the movie made Rs 38.61 crore lifetime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munna Michael

Tiger tries to follow Michael Jackson but fails as the movie made Rs 32.89 lifetime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heropanti 2

Babloo's story with Laila failed to impress as the movie made Rs 24.45 crore lifetime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Tiger Shroff

The actor who has one of the fittest bodies in the industry will be a year older tomorrow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Comic Movies of Rajpal Yadav on OTT that will make you laugh out loud

 

 Find Out More