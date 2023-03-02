Tiger Shroff birthday special: Top 10 childhood photos of the actor where he looks just like dad Jackie Shroff

On Tiger Shroff's 32nd birthday here's looking back at this throwback pictures which are all things cute, mesmerising and adorable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2023

Bankable star

Tiger Shroff is one of the best contemporary stars of Hindi cinema.

Tiger resembles Jackie

The way the actor looks, his style and his manners is just like his dad Jackie Shroff.

Adorable

Tiger celebrates his birthday today and has turned 32. However, his childhood snaps are the cutest.

Trending snap

Tiger's family always posts his childhood photos on social media which are adorable.

Treat to the eyes

This cute picture of the star is a treat to the sore eyes.

Best childhood

Tiger's mom Ayesha often posts childhood snaps of the star which becomes viral always.

Cutest

The actor looks cute as a button over here. What do you think?

Unseen snap

We cannot get over how adorable the actor looks in this picture with his dad.

Major throwback

We could not stop sharing this major throwback snap of the star.

Goonda

The actor looks like a cute goonda in this frame.

