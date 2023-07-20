Indian celebs who are ANIME lovers
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023
Ranveer Allahbadia BeerBiceps is also a Dragon Ball Z fan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mumbiker Nikhil, that is Nikhil Sharma is a fan of Dragon Ball.

Disha Patani is one of the most popular Anime addicts from Bollywood.

Tiger Shroff loves Goku and has openly shared his love for the Anime character online.

Bhuvan Bam is a huge fan of Goku from the Dragon Ball series.

Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati has even made a vlog on Anime.

Rashmika Mandanna was into Anime way before she got into South Korean shows and BTS.

Ashish Chanchlani's favourite Anime is Death Note!

Popular TV actress Sonarika Bhadoriya have been sharing her love for Naruto, Itachi, Mikasa, Nezuko and more anime.

Stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant is a fan of Attack on Titans.

Indian Youtuber Shwetabh Gangwar has a dedicated video in which he talks about why he loves Anime.

Well, well, did you know Raftaar loves Anime too? He's a hardcore fan of Dragon Ball too.

