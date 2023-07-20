Indian celebs who are ANIME lovers

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023

Ranveer Allahbadia BeerBiceps is also a Dragon Ball Z fan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mumbiker Nikhil, that is Nikhil Sharma is a fan of Dragon Ball.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha Patani is one of the most popular Anime addicts from Bollywood. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff loves Goku and has openly shared his love for the Anime character online. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhuvan Bam is a huge fan of Goku from the Dragon Ball series. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati has even made a vlog on Anime. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna was into Anime way before she got into South Korean shows and BTS. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ashish Chanchlani's favourite Anime is Death Note! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Popular TV actress Sonarika Bhadoriya have been sharing her love for Naruto, Itachi, Mikasa, Nezuko and more anime.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant is a fan of Attack on Titans. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian Youtuber Shwetabh Gangwar has a dedicated video in which he talks about why he loves Anime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Well, well, did you know Raftaar loves Anime too? He's a hardcore fan of Dragon Ball too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 thriller movies and web series to watch on OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More