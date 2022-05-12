10 actors who don’t use real names

Let’s have a dekko at the list of actors who use their screen names instead of real names.

Sridevi

The late veteran actress’s real name is Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan.

Rajinikanth

Annaatthe star’s real name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad.

Dharmendra

Next to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Dharmendra’s real name is Dharam Singh Deol.

Rekha

The gorgeous beauty’s real name is Bhanurekha Gemini Ganesan.

Govinda

Fondly called Chi Chi, Govinda’s real name is Govind Arun Ahuja.

Preity Zinta

The newbie mommy is really Preetam Singh Zinta.

Tabu

Andhadhun actress’s real name is Tabassum Hashmi.

Akshay Kumar

Prithviraj actor’s birth name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia.

Tiger Shroff

Heropanti 2 star is really named Jai Hemant Shroff.

Kiara Advani

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress’s real name is Alia Advani.

