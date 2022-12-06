If this snap of Krishna's does not drive you crazy then we do not know what will drive you mad.Source: Bollywood
Krishna is seen displaying her ultra-hot figure in a black bra and bottoms.Source: Bollywood
Krishna has gone topless for this photoshoot and has set social media on fire.Source: Bollywood
Krishna looks sultry in this purple bra. We surely cannot take our eyes off her.Source: Bollywood
The starkid looks are too glam in this feathered dress. She works hard to achieve this body.Source: Bollywood
Now we know the reason behind Krishna's phenomenal social media presence.Source: Bollywood
Isn't Krishna looking too glam to give a dam in this oiled look?Source: Bollywood
Krishna knows to keep her beauty looks simple and yet look striking in every frame.Source: Bollywood
Krishna can surely give any Bollywood actress a run for their money with her sultry figure.Source: Bollywood
Krishna Shroff is seen flaunting her toned figure in a hot bralette and skirt.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!