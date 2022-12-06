Insane look

If this snap of Krishna's does not drive you crazy then we do not know what will drive you mad.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Toned figure

Krishna is seen displaying her ultra-hot figure in a black bra and bottoms.

Source: Bollywood

Gasping for breath

Krishna has gone topless for this photoshoot and has set social media on fire.

Source: Bollywood

Hottie

Krishna looks sultry in this purple bra. We surely cannot take our eyes off her.

Source: Bollywood

Glam

The starkid looks are too glam in this feathered dress. She works hard to achieve this body.

Source: Bollywood

Impressive

Now we know the reason behind Krishna's phenomenal social media presence.

Source: Bollywood

Sexy

Isn't Krishna looking too glam to give a dam in this oiled look?

Source: Bollywood

Keep it simple

Krishna knows to keep her beauty looks simple and yet look striking in every frame.

Source: Bollywood

Those abs

Krishna can surely give any Bollywood actress a run for their money with her sultry figure.

Source: Bollywood

Envious figure

Krishna Shroff is seen flaunting her toned figure in a hot bralette and skirt.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best zombie OTT films

 Find Out More