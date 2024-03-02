Tiger Shroff's unseen rare pictures with family

Nishant

Mar 02, 2024

As the star celebrated his 34 birthday, we take a look at some of his young and teenage photos.

Jackie Shroff can be seen tying the shoes of a young Tiger here.

There are also many pictures of him alongside his sister while Jackie is holding both of them.

Here is another one of many adorable pictures of him in his childhood.

It is quite evident that him and his dad share a strong bond.

The dad-son duo has a lot of pictures that prove the same as well.

From childhood pics of Tiger in the arms of Jackie.

To the pics of Tiger facing off his dad as a joke.

The 34-year-old star has always been a family man as he can here be seen alongside his best friend and sister Krishna Shroff.

The young siblings were often seen in the lap of Jackie Shroff as children.

