Tiger's workout routine

The Baaghi star likes to do martial arts, weight training as per GQ India.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Good meal

The actor believes in eating good food before he heads to the gym for a heavy workout.

Strength training

The actor can lift 3 times his bodyweight which helps him with his full body progress.

Running

The actor also likes to run on the treadmill for 45 minutes which gets his blood flowing and warms his blood.

Gymnastics

The actor likes to do gymnastics training in the morning and is a pro in the same.

Likes to dance

The actor likes to dance and does the same when he is not in a mood to do martial arts.

Weight lifting

The actor likes to lift weights, do squats, lunges, step-ups in his workout.

Secret behind abs

The actor believes that we are what we eat. One has to control binge eating habits.

Cut the carbs

The actor believes that one needs to cut down on carbohydrates, sugar and starchy food to make a difference.

Tiger's meal

The star likes to eat proteins and vegetables and is always observant o what he eats.

