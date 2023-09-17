Tiger Vs Pathaan: Top 10 actors who will be perfect as Villains

Tiger Vs Pathaan: As reports come of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan agreeing to the script, netizens go overboard in naming their fave villain for the franchise

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

Tiger Vs Pathaan on floors soon

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have agreed on the script of Tiger Vs Pathaan. Here are some actors netizens want as villains in the film

Aamir Khan

Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan are the two favourite choices to be the bad guy of TvP

Amitabh Bachchan

He would excel in the role of a creatively gifted villain

Jason Momoa

Believe it or not, some desi fans want his hunk to battle Tiger and Pathaan

Mohanlal

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was also selected by a few

Sanjay Dutt

He is one of the fan favourites for the part of the villain

Allu Arjun

Desi fans of Allu Arjun feel he will be one stylish baddie

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan also got some votes from netizens

Yash

Many fans believe that Yash aka Rocky Bhai will make a good villain

Thala Ajith

He is one of the popular stars from South being chosen by netizens

The Rock

Some desi fans of Dwayne Johnson want him in Tiger Vs Pathaan

